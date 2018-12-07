An afternoon crash on Highway 7 between Black Diamond and Okotoks claimed the life of a teenage girl and sent two people to hospital.

According to RCMP officials, a Chevrolet SUV and a Pontiac Bonnyville collided head-on shortly after 3:30 p.m. at a location approximately two kilometres east of Black Diamond. A 17-year-old girl from Turner Valley who had been the driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead at the crash site.

EMS transported a 14-year-old male, who had been a passenger in the car, by ground ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital. The teenager's injuries and condition have not been confirmed.

STARS AIr Ambulance transported the driver of the SUV, a woman in her 40's, from the crash scene to the Foothils Medical Centre in Calgary in serious, life threatening condition.

Highway 7 was closed in both directions at the crash site for several hours but reopened to traffic at around 7:00 p.m.