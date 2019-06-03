Police say a teenage girl was in a marked crosswalk on 50th Avenue S.W. Monday morning when she was hit by the driver of a truck who apparenrly didn't see her.

Traffic is blocked both in both directions on 50th Avenue between 21st Street and 22nd Street S.W. Northbound Crowchild Trail is also blocked from accessing 50th Avenue S.W. while officers investigate.

Police said the victim is believed to be about 16-years-old and was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit.

EMS says the girl was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.