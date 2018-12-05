Members of the Calgary Police Service got together with a group of youth on Wednesday for an annual event that builds relationships as well as helps to finish off some Christmas lists.

Every year, members of the CPS pair up with 27 students from schools in the area of Marlborough Mall for a special shopping spree where the lucky student can buy gifts for family members, friends and themselves.

All the students involved are selected by their schools because of volunteer work, academic excellence, sporting achievements or other sorts of community service.

“It’s a way to reward them and recognize that effort that they put in throughout the year,” said Cst. Tony Hughes.

The youth selected for the Cop Shop event get to enjoy quite a bit too, Hughes says.

“It’s put on by the mall and the mall supplies a $200 gift card for each student, there are a whole bunch of other goodies in the bag [and] there are a number of other businesses and agencies that contribute,” he says. “They get to have lunch, they get to have breakfast, it’s a whole day out experience for them.”

The students involved in the Cop Shop event say that it’s a great opportunity to meet with officers and make new friends.

“It’s a good time because Christmas is coming up and my mom won’t need to stress out about buying us stuff,” said Grade 9 student Abel Kumi. “It’s pretty cool spending time with officers and getting to know them.”

Lena Choub, one of the participants in the event, says it’s a really great experience to shop alongside the Calgary Police Service.

“I was really grateful because I never got $200 to just spend for a while.”

Choub says it’s an interesting experience to meet an officer and build a personal relationship with them too.

Cst. Cindy Robinson, Lena’s companion for the day, says it’s a great thing for her because she gets to connect with a student who has done great things in her school and community.

“People have recognized that and nominated her. It’s just a great opportunity to hang out with a kid who is doing good.”

Robinson says the Cop Shop event also helps people to see that police are regular human beings too.

“We have families and we are just way more approachable than we seem on a regular day.”

She says that the $200 gift card means a lot to the kids too, especially when they aren’t making money on a regular basis and want to do something for their families at Christmas.

“I’m happy to do this every year. It makes me very happy and it’s a good day for all of us.”

This is the 13th year for the Cop Shop Event at Marlborough Mall.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)