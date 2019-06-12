Teens arrested, imitation firearm seized after Red Deer schools locked down
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:50AM MDT
Two teens are facing charges and police are looking for a third after three boys allegedly entered a school in Red Deer with a firearm Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to Eastview Middle School just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports three males had entered the school with a firearm.
The school and surrounding schools were put into lockdown as RCMP cleared the building.
The suspects fled and two males were later arrested. Police are now looking for a third suspect.
A replica firearm was also seized.
Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.