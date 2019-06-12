Two teens are facing charges and police are looking for a third after three boys allegedly entered a school in Red Deer with a firearm Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Eastview Middle School just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports three males had entered the school with a firearm.

The school and surrounding schools were put into lockdown as RCMP cleared the building.

The suspects fled and two males were later arrested. Police are now looking for a third suspect.

A replica firearm was also seized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.