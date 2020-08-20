CALGARY -- A man, a woman and a pair of 17-year-olds face charges after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Banff townsite Sunday morning.

According to Banff RCMP, a man was walking to work around 7 a.m. on Spray Avenue near the Banff Springs Hotel when four people in a vehicle began to follow him and called for him to stop.

The man continued without stopping. The driver of the vehicle allegedly accelerated into the pedestrian, knocking him to the ground.

Hotel staff ran to help the man who was suffering from minor injuries and the suspects drove off.

The suspect vehicle and four suspects were located a short time later. Officers arrested an 18-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and two 17-year-olds in connection with the assault.

RCMP determined the vehicle had been stolen in Edmonton and plans are underway to return it to its rightful owner.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old from Calgary who cannot be named as they are underage, faces several charges in connection with the RCMP investigation including:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Robbery

Flight from peace officer

Possession of property obtained by crime

Mischief

Failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking (three counts)

Cameron Harvey-Melhoff of no fixed address, Sydney Saunders of Calgary and a 17-year-old who from Cochrane who cannot be named, have been charged with possession of property obtained a crime.

Two of the accused remain in custody while the other two have been released. All four are scheduled to appear in court in the coming weeks.