Teens charged, cocaine seized after business south of Calgary robbed

Calgary -

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male face charges after staff and a customer at a Foothills County business were confined during a recent robbery.

According to RCMP officials, three masked males entered an undisclosed store on the morning of Oct. 20 and threatened two employees and a customer. The victims were confined and the suspects swiped clothing, masks and other merchandise.

The suspects were believed to have fled the area in a gold-coloured sedan.

RCMP members, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service tactical unit, executed a search warrant at a home in northeast Calgary that night where stolen merchandise was recovered and two people were arrested.

Gabriel Keeling, 18, and a 17-year-old male who cannot be identified faces charges of:

Robbery;

Disguise with intent;

Three counts each of forcible confinement; and,

Two counts each of mischief under $5,000.

The 17-year-old was also charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); and,

Four counts of failure to comply.

Both suspects remained in custody ahead of their court date scheduled for Monday.

RCMP have not confirmed if investigators are still searching for a third suspect.