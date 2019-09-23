Three teenage boys were transported to hospital early Sunday morning after allegedly ingesting prescription pills during a house party in the Strathmore area.

According to RCMP, EMS and police responded to a home at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, September 23 following reports of a male in medical distress. A 16-year-old boy was located, transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital and then airlifted to a second hospital. His condition was considered critical.

An RCMP investigation revealed two other boys who had been at the house party had been taken to hospital under similar circumstances earlier that morning and both of the 15-year-old boys were in critical condition.

STARS officials say two patients were transported in critical, life threatening condition to Calgary hospitals; one to Alberta Children's Hospital and the other to Rockyview Hospital.

As of Monday morning, the three teenagers remain in hospital in critical condition.

RCMP suspect the boys had ingested opioids in pill form. The investigation into the overdoses continues and RCMP say victim services is supporting the families of the teens.