CALGARY – Missed out on tickets to either of the sold out Tegan and Sara shows at the Bella Concert Hall on October 10? You may not be left out in the cold thanks to their efforts to battle secondary ticketing platforms.

In a post on their Twitter account, the Calgary-based artists announced they have adopted a "rush seating experiment" for select shows on their "Hey, I'm Just Like You" tour.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our rush seating experiment in San Francisco, helping us to circumvent the negative effects of the secondary ticketing market. And thank you for your donations to the Tegan and Sara Foundation!



We are continuing analysis... pic.twitter.com/mUiJVYprtb — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) October 3, 2019

Fans who were unable to secure tickets to Tegan and Sara's upcoming concerts in Seattle (Oct. 4), Vancouver (Oct. 5), Edmonton (Oct. 9), Calgary (Oct. 10) or Vancouver (Oct. 12) are encouraged to line up outside the venue prior to the concert.

At show time, empty seats will be filled on a 'first come, first served' basis. Fans who secure a seat are asked to donate what they can to the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for "economic justice, health and representation for LGBTQ girls and women".

For more information regarding Tegan and Sara's rush seating experiment visit Tegan and Sara