CALGARY — Weeks before the United Conservative Party unveils its first provincial budget, the finance minister is asking Albertans for input.

Finance Minister Travis Toews is holding two telephone town halls this week, one on Monday for people living north of Red Deer and one on Wednesday for those living in Red Deer and the southern half of the province, aimed at gathering input on "how to balance the budget."

The town halls will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. both evenings.

Information on how to take part is available online and residents can pre-register for either event.

Feedback can also be emailed.

Premier Jason Kenney has previously said the budget will be released Oct. 24 and will follow the recommendations of the MacKinnon Report but will include no reductions to education or health department spending.

Kenney says saving will be found by reprofiling from low priority areas to front line services and his government plans to minimize layoffs by maximizing attrition.