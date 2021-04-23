CALGARY -- Minutes after opening, the Telus Convention Centre walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic reached capacity on Friday.

The clinic in downtown Calgary was openeed at 9 a.m. and by 9:10, AHS sent out a tweet saying it had reached the daily capacity.

Alberta Health Services says uptake on immunizations — with the AstraZeneca vaccine now being made available to Albertans age 40 and up — has been brisk since the walk-in clinic was opened on Tuesday, and the "current supply will accommodate booked appointments only after Friday."

Appointments can be booked through the AHS online tool or at a pharmacy.

"This change affects the Telus Convention Centre site only - walk-in service continues at other AHS sites and participating pharmacies throughout the province," AHS said in a social media post.

The daily capacity at the clinic, which has 120 stations set up, was reached within an hour of the clinic opening on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 1,857 COVID-19 cases — Alberta's third highest one-day count since the pandemic began.

Alberta also has its first case of the B.1.617 variant first identified in India and seen in Denmark. The strain is "a key driver in the rapidly spreading cases that we are seeing in India," the chief medical officer of health said.

"As with all new variants, research is underway to understand what may be different about the B.1.617 variant, how it spreads and if it creates more severe illness."