CALGARY -- Canadians struggling to stay online and connected with their families during the coronavirus pandemic are now getting some help from TELUS.

The telecommunications company says it is now offering its Internet For Good program free of charge to customers for a period of two months.

The regular cost of the service is $9.95 per month.

The company says the move is to help families "prioritize their well-being" during the pandemic.

"Reflecting TELUS’ longstanding commitment to leveraging our technology, in combination with our culture of giving, to bridge social and economic digital divides, our team is working diligently – with their hearts and their hands – to keep our communities and customers connected throughout this unprecedented time in history," said Darren Entwistle, president and CEO of TELUS, in a release.

According to statistics, more than 200,000 Canadian families, who receive the maximum Canadian Child Benefit, qualify for TELUS' Internet For Good.

More information about the initiative can be found online.