CALGARY -- TELUS says it has reconnected wireless customers in east central Alberta and surrounding communities following an incident on Thursday morning.

The company says landline services are still offline, but estimated the repairs would be complete by 6:30 p.m.

The alert was first issued at 11:15 a.m. by Alberta Emergency Alert and is due to a TELUS communications line that had been accidentally cut in eastern Alberta.

While it appeared just one line was cut, the province says it had a huge impact on services for thousands of Albertans.

"(It) has caused the failure of multiple Telus services, including landline, wireless voice, internet, TV and other services provided by TELUS. Everyone using TELUS in east central Alberta might be impacted," the bulletin reads.

More importantly, it also means that residents in the affected areas will not be able to contact emergency services if needed.

Officials with TELUS say the issue is due to a third-party construction company accidentally cutting a fibre-optic cable near Halkirk, Alta.

"While an emergency alert was widely issued, we can confirm that the cut is affecting wireline and wireless services for TELUS customers in the following communities and surrounding areas: Castor, Drumheller, Halkirk, Hanna, Oyen, Stettler, Sunnynook and Veteran," said Chelsey Rajzer, senior communications manager of public relations with TELUS in an email.

Albertans who live in or nearby those areas are urged to check their landlines or cell phones for a signal. If they do not have one, arrange plans to help one another out in case of emergency.

Rajzer adds local municipalities and emergency services in the affected areas have been notified about the issue.

In the meantime, TELUS says crews are working to restore services as quickly as possible.

"We are very sorry to our customers for this interruption and inconvenience, and estimate that our services will be restored this evening," Rajzer said. "Further updates will be provided as they become available, and can be followed by visiting telus.com/outages."