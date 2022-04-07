TELUS Spark harnessing the sun's energy

Technicians have more than 13 weeks to finish wiring a massive solar array in the TELUS Spark parking lot where 2,292 high-efficiency bi-facial solar panels will make up the The Renfrew Solar Carport.

President and CEO Mary Anne Moser said work started last November and is expected to be complete by July.

"The Renfrew Community Association was working with the city and got the city excited about the possibility," she said "The city, they've been project managing it and just said hey Spark, how would you like this, sounded very sweet and we're very proud of this."

The panels will harness 1,400,000 kWh (kilowat hours) of electricity which is anticipated to power 120 homes for a year.

"We are not the owners of that project," said Moser. "But we are certainly the beneficiaries and we're super excited, lights go on in July, and at that time it will supply 100 per cent of the science center's energy needs."

HOW SCIENCE MAKES PEOPLE'S LIVES BETTER

Zack Anderson is Spark's director of group experiences and says the solar panels are the newest technology available.

"The energy from the sun comes in photons and that's what the solar panels are converting into energy, into electricity," said Anderson. "Traditionally (the panels) have been about 20 per cent successful of converting those photons into electricity, (while) new ones are up at about 40 per cent."

Anderson says southern Alberta and Calgary are some of the best places to harness solar power because of the high amount of cloudless days.

"This is how science can make our lives better," he said "That's why science exists so we can have these conversations about science and how it's influenced our lives."

FINANCIAL SUPPORT

The city says the project received financial support from the Alberta Municipal Stimulus Program.

The City of Calgary's website says "the project will also help address council-approved climate resilience strategy by providing shelter to vehicles from the elements, while serving as a beacon for the community of Renfrew and the science centre by contributing to the local economy through job creation, technology advancement and the environmental stewardship."

Anderson says visitors to TELUS Spark have an opportunity to learn about solar power at an exhibit on the second floor that may encourage them to install similar panels on their homes.

"Solar panels and solar energy is going to become more and more impactful in the future," he said. "We're gonna have to continue to start these conversations, I mean that's why we're called TELUS Spark - to spark this conversations right?"

Learn more about the Renfrew Solar Carport project here: www.sparkscience.ca