TELUS Spark hosts Battle of Alberta Infinity Dome viewing parties
Hockey fans have a new all-ages spot, complete with 8K resolution on a massive 360 degreee screen, to watch the Battle of Alberta.
Flames and Oilers fans can make their way to TELUS Spark to catch each game on the science centre's Infinity Dome.
Tickets for each game's viewing party are available online for a minimum donation of $20 and must be reserved in advance.
The theatre has 215 reclined seats and the centre will be selling meals, snacks and drinks including beer.
Flint the robotic pup is expected to make an appearance during each game's viewing party.
To reserve your seat visit TELUS Spark – Battle of Alberta at Spark.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner was the victim of an armed carjacking outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke on Monday night, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: poll
Many Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
Drugs tunnel the length of six football fields links Tijuana, San Diego
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel -- running about the length of a six football fields -- from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
Indian couple sue only son for not giving them grandchildren
A couple in India are suing their son and daughter-in-law -- for not giving them grandchildren after six years of marriage.
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.
Liberals move to bar sanctioned Russians from Canada through immigration amendments
The Liberal government is moving to ban Russians sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine from entering Canada. The government tabled proposed amendments to federal immigration law in the Senate on Tuesday to ensure foreign nationals subject to sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act are inadmissible to Canada.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney meets Jason Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney met the person he says has been catching heat on his behalf on Twitter.
-
Wife of Métis hunter killed testifies in murder trial
A hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
The health minister and chief medical officer of health will update Albertans on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Sex offender who posed as modelling agent argues in appeal he'll be lower risk as he gets older
A British Columbia sex offenders who posed as a modelling agent, using "auditions" as a way to lure victims even after being charged, lost an appeal to change his sentence this month.
-
Border-crossing for boosters: Some frustrated B.C. residents heading to U.S. for more vaccine
With limited access to second boosters at home, a growing number of British Columbians have been considering a trip into Washington state for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Rattlesnake rescued by B.C. road crews
Crews working to rebuild B.C.'s Highway 8 encountered a relatively rare rattlesnake Monday.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Liberals slam NDP plan for new $789M Royal B.C. Museum
The B.C. Liberal party is criticizing the NDP government's plans to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum at a cost of $789 million.
-
West Coast Trail hiker who lost eye on hike now fighting brain infection
A West Coast Trail hiker remains in hospital after losing his eye in a fall and developing a brain infection. His son says they're determined to one day return and finish the hike.
-
Vancouver Island braces for spring storm, wind warnings issued
As a spring storm gets closer to Vancouver Island, we continue to prepare for strong wind gusts, rain and some higher elevation snow.
Toronto
-
-
Who are the voters in Ontario? Here's the breakdown
This map breaks down who the voters are in Ontario and how they cast their ballots in 2018. There are 124 ridings in Ontario—and each one is made up of a diverse population with key concerns about how the province is governed.
-
Canada’s first 'urban format' IKEA is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what will be different
Canada’s first “urban format” IKEA location is set to open in downtown Toronto next week. Here's what to expect.
Montreal
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police speaking to three young men after possible gun sighting near Montreal high school
Students at a high school in Montreal North were forced into a lockdown after a caller reported a gunman nearby.
-
'We need more accountability,' says Francois Legault after coroner's report on long-term care homes
The day after the publication of a lengthy inquiry report of nearly 200 pages on the tragedy that occurred in the long-term care homes (CHSLDs) at the beginning of the pandemic, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said, 'we need more accountability from the top down.'
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
These two Ottawa restaurants are in the top 100 in Canada for outdoor dining
Two Ottawa restaurants have cracked OpenTable’s list of Canada’s best 100 restaurants for outdoor dining.
-
Ottawa police did not request Emergencies Act during convoy protest: interim chief
The Ottawa Police Services did not formally request that the federal government invoke the Emergencies Act during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, the city’s interim police chief told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'Unable to enjoy their backyards in peace': Neighbours of Flag Raiders share concerns as paintball business seeks approval
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
-
SHANNON'S WEATHER
SHANNON'S WEATHER | Frost advisories issued as cooler temperatures return
After a stretch of summer-like weather, cooler temperatures have returned, prompting frost advisories.
-
'I didn't know what else I could do': Parents still struggling to find baby formula
An Elmira mother says her baby has an allergy to certain kinds of formula and finding the right brand has been difficult amid the shortage.
Saskatoon
-
Former Epic Alliance employee says firm 'pushed' for higher appraisals of homes it sold to investors
A former employee of Epic Alliance says the firm sometimes "pushed" for higher appraisals on homes sold to landlords and would rent to tenants who would "destroy" properties
-
Saskatoon police not allowed to wear 'Thin Blue Line' patch
Saskatoon Police Service officers are not permitted to wear Thin Blue Line patches, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
Gas theft up 76% in Sask. to start 2022: RCMP
Gasoline thefts in Saskatchewan are up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to a recent RCMP report.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman seeks help with alcohol struggle, ends up losing driver's licence
A Sudbury woman who sought help for alcohol dependency and mental-health challenges ended up losing her driver's licence.
-
Cow roundup continues into its fourth day north of the Sault
Ontario provincial police said Tuesday about 15 cows remain to be rounded up by contractors following four days of roaming in the Old Woman Road area of Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Court boots Espanola politician from town council
An Ontario court has removed Maureen Van Alstine from town council in Espanola.
Winnipeg
-
Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrested
Two Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.
-
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Minnedosa
The Town of Minnedosa, Man., has declared a state of local emergency due to flooding in the region.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan Library
A group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
Regina
-
-
Early morning attack leaves man with life threatening injuries: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for any information regarding an early morning attack that left a Regina man with life threatening injuries.
-
Three Saskatchewan junior golfers pursuing collegiate level
Members of Royal Regina Golf Club Hunter Kutcher, Luke Cote and Will Blake will all be pursuing golf at the collegiate level in the fall.