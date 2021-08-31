CALGARY -- Today will be marked by instability and thundershower potential. The upper low that will sweep through is driving heavy showers to the northwest, with periods of rain for Calgary beginning this afternoon and developing to stormy weather.

How stormy for Calgary? While we're in a moderately unstable zone on the periphery of this low, there's also a shortwave that could amplify activity late today, which could be the catalyst to isolated severe activity in our area ranging from Cochrane out to Drumheller and Brooks. The major threats would be driving rain and up to quarter-sized hail.

Afterward, the upper low tracks through, swinging that instability toward Manitoba. We're left with the western face of the low, which drives in air from north of us. As you'd expect, our temperatures may be disagreeable for those eager to soak in a little September summer. This north wind may skim some moisture off the foothills and push in scattered showers.

We're back above seasonal by the weekend, with another ridge of high pressure slated to arrive by Friday.

Also, this is it – the final day of meteorological summer! We’ll look more at the summer that was tomorrow.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Showers, story, early sun still!

Daytime high: 17 C

Evening: stormy, low 7 C

Wednesday:

Scattered showers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 8 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Our pictures of the day come from Roy in Turner Valley:

And Dwight at the Weaselhead Natural Environment Area:

Lastly, Lois tweeted out another brilliant sunrise from today:

Thanks, all!