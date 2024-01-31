CALGARY
    Temperature records broken across Alberta on Tuesday

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) data, record highs were set at more than 110 locations in Alberta on Tuesday.

    A record high of 14.5 C was set in Calgary, eclipsing the previous high temperature of 9.8 C, set in 2022.

    Edmonton recorded a high of 10.6 C at its international airport, almost twice as high as the record set in 2009.

    ECCC recorded a record high of 14.9 C in Lethbridge, breaking its previous reading of 10.7 C set in 2012.

    The warmest temperature in Alberta was in Irvine (17.2 C), followed by 17 C in Claresholm and 16.8 C at Masinasin, located in Warner County.

    ECCC's full historical temperature data can be found online.

