CALGARY
Calgary

    • Temperatures climbing back toward the double-digits

    We get into a chinook pattern on Thursday night and into Friday morning, which will allow temperatures to climb while we are sleeping.

    We will wake up to 5C at 5 a.m. before temperatures climb into the double digits on Friday afternoon.

    This comes with mainly sunny skies and it will be a little windy.

    Calgary weather day planner for Nov. 17, 2023.

    A ridge of high pressure and winds out of the west and southwest will continue into Saturday.

    Make the best of it, as it doesn’t look like the 14-day temperature trend has any more double-digit days. Check out the temperature decline starting on Sunday. This will likely lead to light snow, similar to the burst of snow we had on Wednesday this week.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Nov. 17-21, 2023.

    Thank you to a bunch of eager students and wonderful teachers from the Foundations for the Future Charter Academy for visiting us at the CTV studios today for a weather lesson and green screen fun.

    Students from Foundations for the Future Charter Academy visited CTV News Calgary on Nov. 16, 2023.

    We even had the amazing Chris Ratzlaff from the Prairie Storm Chasers team do a special presentation for the students. Thanks, Chris!

    Chris Ratzlaff from the Prairie Storm Chasers presents to some Foundations for the Future Charter Academy students at CTV News Calgary.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    'I feel my mother's spirit in me': Son of Vivian Silver reflects on her push for peace

    It’s been merely days since his mother Vivian Silver was confirmed killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, but Yonatan Zeigen says coping with her loss has been easier to do knowing how strongly her cause resonated with people. He says it’s also made him reflect on the need for a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News