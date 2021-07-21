Advertisement
Temperatures remain steady, haze continues in southern Alberta
Published Wednesday, July 21, 2021 12:50PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 21, 2021 12:51PM MDT
CALGARY -- Although daytime highs are expected to stay in the mid-20s this week, smoke aloft and morning fog has kept daytime temperatures below potential.
There's a risk of afternoon thunderstorms for much of the province Wednesday afternoon, with the greatest risk of severe weather focused on west-central regions.
Smoke is generally clearing through the rest of the week, but a west and southwest flow on Wednesday and Thursday will continue to bring pockets of haze into southern Alberta.
Here’s the five day:
Wednesday
- Smoke and cloud, risk of afternoon thunderstorm
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Clear, 11 C
Thursday
- Mostly sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Overnight: Clear, 9 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Clear, 10 C
Saturday
- Plenty of sun
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Overnight: Mostly clear, 11 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26 C
- Overnight: Becoming mostly cloudy, chance of overnight showers, 12 C
