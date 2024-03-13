CALGARY
Calgary

    • Temperatures set to climb throughout the week

    We were cool to start, which is typical for this time of year, but afternoon temperatures will continue to climb this week.

    A ridge of high pressure (the pattern we have been in for much of the winter, thanks in part to El Niño) will give us warm and dry weather for the rest of this week and much of next week.

    This pattern is what has driven drought levels to "extreme" or "exceptional" for many communities in southern Alberta, as you can see by this map:

    While we have lots of nice weather to enjoy the outdoors with, this week and next, here's hoping we get into a different weather pattern soon that allows for lots of rain in the spring!

