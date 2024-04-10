Temperatures will climb throughout the week, dip to start the next one

Very pleasant weather for much of the week.

Thursday will be mainly sunny to start in Calgary.

In the afternoon, clouds will increase and the winds will pick up.

On Friday, expect sunshine for the morning, but there is a small chance of a late-day pop-up shower closer to the supper hours.

By the weekend, temperatures in the mid-teens and a good amount of sun.

On Sunday night, a system will roll in that will change the weather for the coming week.

It will drop the daytime highs into the single digits and mixed precipitation is likely.