CALGARY
Calgary

    • Temperatures will climb throughout the week, dip to start the next one

    Share

    Very pleasant weather for much of the week.

    Thursday will be mainly sunny to start in Calgary.

    In the afternoon, clouds will increase and the winds will pick up.

    On Friday, expect sunshine for the morning, but there is a small chance of a late-day pop-up shower closer to the supper hours.

    By the weekend, temperatures in the mid-teens and a good amount of sun.

    On Sunday night, a system will roll in that will change the weather for the coming week.

    It will drop the daytime highs into the single digits and mixed precipitation is likely.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News