Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified

Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. at around 7:15 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was unconscious and in medical distress, police said,

Paramedics transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition but she was later pronounced dead.

Following a Friday autopsy, police identified her as 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible of Calgary.

“We continue to investigate this fatal shooting and the motivation has yet to be determined,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.

“Our investigators believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe it to be random.”

Nearby residents say this latest incident has them on edge.

"I have kids. It's scary. Very scary. I just fear for my kids' safety. It's a shame," said Abdul Salam Abdul Ghani.

"This has never happened to me with my next-door neighbour. They have had a lot of problems, like domestic disturbances. The cops have been called here many times, but not like this."

Sheible's death is Calgary's 10th homicide of 2022.

The Calgary Police Service reported just 19 total homicides last year.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.