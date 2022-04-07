Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Templeview Drive N.E. at around 7:15 p.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was unconscious and in medical distress, police said,
Paramedics transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition but she was later pronounced dead.
Following a Friday autopsy, police identified her as 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible of Calgary.
“We continue to investigate this fatal shooting and the motivation has yet to be determined,” said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a news release.
“Our investigators believe this was a targeted incident and do not believe it to be random.”
Nearby residents say this latest incident has them on edge.
"I have kids. It's scary. Very scary. I just fear for my kids' safety. It's a shame," said Abdul Salam Abdul Ghani.
"This has never happened to me with my next-door neighbour. They have had a lot of problems, like domestic disturbances. The cops have been called here many times, but not like this."
Sheible's death is Calgary's 10th homicide of 2022.
The Calgary Police Service reported just 19 total homicides last year.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony 12 days ago.
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo
Three doctors and a paramedic spoke with The Associated Press to offer new details from a March 9 airstrike that happened when communications were all but severed and to counter fresh Russian misinformation.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Edmonton
-
Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end
The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.
-
Natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline leads to federal investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the release of natural gas from a pipeline and the fire it caused in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
Edmonton to start citywide street sweeping on Monday
Workers will be out there 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday until they get to every community. Residential roads will be swept during the day while busier roads will be cleaned at night.
Vancouver
-
Officer may face charges after man falls from Port Coquitlam balcony: police watchdog
A police officer could face charges in connection with an incident last fall in Port Moody, an independent watchdog says.
-
Witnesses sought after unprovoked attack on 'visually impaired' man in downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police are looking to speak to witnesses of an unprovoked attack on a "visually impaired" pedestrian in the city's downtown last week.
-
What happened to B.C.'s promise of universal $10-a-day child care? Here's an update
B.C.'s child-care minister updated parents Friday on the province's plans to expand the program the NDP first campaigned on five years ago.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Nova Scotia's registry of people in need of primary care climbed to 88,300 this month -- a new record high.
-
Federal budget measures for P.E.I. spud sector 'bittersweet' for head of potato board
The head of the Prince Edward Island Potato Board says he has "bittersweet" feelings about the $28 million earmarked in the new federal budget to help the Island's potato farming sector.
-
Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
At least 5 injured in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Langford, B.C.
Five people were taken to hospital in stable condition Friday following a multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford.
-
Pender Island, B.C., couple vow to stay off-grid for good after year-long challenge
A Pender Island, B.C., couple took on a challenge to live off the land for a full year. Now that they have completed that challenge, they are going off the grid for good.
-
First-of-its-kind transpacific undersea cable to connect Vancouver Island and Japan
Internet giant Google says a new undersea cable connecting Vancouver Island with Japan will allow faster access to services like Gmail and YouTube when it begins operating next year.
Toronto
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
TPS officer acquitted in 2015 high-profile sexual assault trial now charged with assault
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial seven years ago was charged with assault following a dispute with a woman in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.
Montreal
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Woman dies after being hit by delivery truck in Laval
A 48-year-old woman has died after being hit by a delivery truck in Laval, north of Montreal.
-
19-year-old arrested in Montreal after man attacked trying to buy smartphone from online ad
Montreal police say they've arrested a 19-year-old man in an alleged connection to an attempted murder in early April. A 26-year-old man was attacked after responding to an online ad to buy a smartphone.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
An Ottawa home has sold for more than $800,000 above its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
Ottawa special needs teacher facing charges of assault
A teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and intimidating two special needs students under the age of 10.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region seeing a small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Region of Waterloo has seen a small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as infections continue to rise here and across the province.
-
Waterloo Region teens tutor Ukraine students who can’t go to school
Waterloo Region teens, who started a tutoring program during the pandemic, have expanded their services to help students overseas in Ukraine.
-
Province announces $7 million in funding and new LTC beds in Waterloo Region
The Ontario government is giving Waterloo Region $7,116,648 in funding for long-term care homes, and adding beds at two local retirement residences.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Saskatoon police on scene at 3 ongoing incidents
Saskatoon police were on scene in the vicinity of three schools in the city.
-
Sask. top doctor says it's too soon to tell if province has entered COVID-19 sixth wave
Saskatchewan's top doctor said it is too soon to tell whether the province has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19.
-
Saskatoon nurse told to pay $50K for discipline hearing where majority of charges were dropped
A Saskatoon nurse who faced professional misconduct charges from the College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan is now on the hook for paying $50,000 to help cover the cost of the investigation and disciplinary hearing — the most expensive in the regulator's history.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials say armed man impersonating cop pulled woman over in Sudbury
No one was injured after a scary incident in Sudbury's South End on Friday in which a woman was pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer.
-
Timmins man charged with first-degree murder, arson in Alberta
A man wanted for sexual assault charges in Timmins is facing murder and arson charges in Red Deer, Alta.
-
Woman killed in fire in Sudbury's west end
It was a somber scene on Buchanan Street in Sudbury's west end following a fatal fire Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Red River Floodway gates activated as operation begins
The Manitoba government has officially activated the Red River Floodway.
-
13-year-old boy charged following multiple armed robberies: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after Winnipeg police alleged he robbed a store five times over an eight-month period, one of which prompted a nearby school to implement a hold-and-secure.
-
Suspect sought after stolen property found in Winnipeg home: RCMP
RCMP is searching for a 31-year-old Winnipeg man after a large amount of stolen property was found in a home last month.
Regina
-
Sask. top doctor says it's too soon to tell if province has entered COVID-19 sixth wave
Saskatchewan's top doctor said it is too soon to tell whether the province has entered a sixth wave of COVID-19.
-
Buffalo count robe shows history, guides future with education
Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation knowledge keeper Wayne Goodwill is one of the last known buffalo robe painters in Saskatchewan.
-
Owlet saved after falling from tree in Regina park
A Regina owlet has a second chance at life after a concerned citizen and local wildlife group sprung into action to save it on Thursday.