Temporary injunction granted against Beltline protests, police say disobedience could lead to arrests

Ahead of what is expected to be a heightened version of the ongoing 'freedom' rallies in the Beltline neighbourhood, the City of Calgary has received a temporary court injunction to address disturbances.

On Friday, officials announced the city had been granted the injunction by an Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice that would "prohibit ongoing violations of existing bylaws and legislation" and "reinforces and clarifies enforcement authority."

It mentions excessive noise, road and sidewalk blocking and commercial activity in parks without a proper permit.

Police say if there is no voluntary compliance on Saturday, arrests will be made and charges will be laid.

"There will be no marching tomorrow, there will be no mobile protest and there will be nobody behaving that way in the Beltline,” Chief Mark Neufeld said.

The injunction comes after a long week for city council and Calgary police, in which the latter's tactics were repeatedly called into question.

Neufeld said operations will be different moving forward during a Calgary Police Commission meeting Friday.

He also discussed information that suggests a threat to public safety. Neufeld said the force is aware of some protesters with connections to white supremacist groups but wouldn't explicitly connect the two.

"We fully support the right to peaceful protest, but we understand the toll these ongoing protests have taken on the residents and businesses in this area," said David Duckworth, city manager, in a statement.

The frustrations of Beltline residents and business owners have come to the forefront as hundreds of people descend on the neighbourhood each Saturday, congregating at Central Memorial Park before marching along Fourth Street and 17th Avenue. S.W.

On March 12, the protest rally was met by an opposing group near the intersection of 17th Avenue and 5A Street S.W. After a standoff lasting roughly an hour, with CPS members standing between the two sides, officers physically displaced the opponents to the original rally.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Friday she was pleased with the injunction that will "allow the Calgary Police Service to have another tool available to effectively address ongoing disruptions in the Beltline community."

"Beltline residents, visitors and businesses have every right to lead their lives without fear and disturbance. It is time for protestors [sic] to voluntarily move to more appropriate venues."