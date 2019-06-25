A boil water advisory remains in effect for the Hamlet of Blackie after a break in the line shut down the water supply to the community on Tuesday.

An information notice was issued by Alberta Emergency Alert just before 4 p.m. saying that there was no water supply for the community.

An update on the situation was sent out at about 6:30 p.m. saying that temporary water had been restored to the community.

Officials say the water supply is at low pressure and residents are being asked to conserve water for houseshold purposes only.

The MD of Foothills says potable water is available and residents are being advised to bring containers to the Blackie Arena between 4 and 10 p.m. to fill up for drinking water and cooking. Potable water will also be available on Wednesday from 6 to 10 a.m.

Crews are working to repair the line and a boil water advisory remains in effect, meaning residents should bring water to a rapid, rolling boil for 1 minute before using.

Further updates will be provided on the MD of Foothills website.