An RCMP investigation into reports of gunshots in an Airdrie neighbourhood on Saturday night culminated in a high risk traffic stop and the arrest of ten people.

RCMP officials say officers responded to the community of King's Heights at 10:45 p.m. following numerous reports indicating shots had been fired in an area near Kingsmere Cove.

Two suspect vehicles, a Lincoln SUV and a Mercedes SUV, were spotted involved in a chase with one another and RCMP intervened at a location on Highland Park Boulevard near the Cam Clark Ford dealership. A high risk vehicle arrest was conducted and ten people were arrested.

According to RCMP, one person has sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

A grid search of the area near the dealership resulted in the recovery of a loaded firearm.

The RCMP investigation into the matter is ongoing. RCMP officials have not indicated whether charges are pending against any of the involved parties.

More details to follow