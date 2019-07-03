Residents who live at an apartment building in southwest Calgary say they are very concerned about a number of issues at the facility, including a 'frightening' situation last week when an armed intruder broke in.

Last Friday morning, an unknown suspect gained entry to the Skygate Tower, a Boardwalk-owned building located on 16 Avenue S.W.

Residents say the man smashed his way through the front door with a large pipe, pulled a fire alarm and began to threaten residents as they exited the building.

The offender was arrested by police who also arrived at the scene with fire crews, but the situation has left residents very worried about their safety.

Anne Landry, who has lived at Skygate for the past 21 years, wants to see better security at the building.

"There's been a lot of issues, a lot of criminal activity at the building."

Landry organized a tenant meeting and says the building needs things like electronic FOBs for the doors, some sort of monitoring for the parking lot and more than anything else, a security guard.

"When I came to the building we had a security guard in the evenings so we would like to have on-site security once again here."

She also says their long-time superintendent recently passed away and hasn't been replaced, so there is no one affiliated with Boardwalk at the building to watch over things.

Boyd Belisle, Boardwalk's director of community corporate culture, says the company takes safety of residents very seriously and has already taken steps to improve the situation.

"Recently, we've all seen economics being what they are, there has been increased needs for security everywhere. Certainly at our properties and here at Skygate as well."

Measures are being taken to help address the issues raised by residents, Belisle says.

"With the increase, we have instituted a permanent placement here at Skygate to work 10 hour shifts, primarily between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., the time when the activity has proven to be most difficult and challenging for us."

Several dozen people have signed a petition to change the situation at the building and Landry says it shows a great deal of support.

She also hopes Boardwalk will continue to make the changes that are needed to keep residents safe.

"It is time to address these serious issues."

Belisle says they are listening to concerns from residents and are also working on improving camera coverage in the building to deter intruders.