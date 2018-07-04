The former residents of an apartment building in Hillhurst that was deemed 'structurally unstable' say they have not been properly compensated after being forced out of their homes with little notice last fall.

On Tuesday, the City of Calgary confirmed the owners of Kensington Manor, in the 300 block of 10 Street N.W., had applied to demolish the building that has been vacant since November 23, 2017.

Laura Seymour and her partner were left out in the cold following the decision of engineers to evacuate the building due to safety concerns and she says the property managers and owners did little to assist the residents of the 57 units.

“They provided us with a $250 goodwill gesture of a cheque when they kicked us out. It didn’t cover people’s hotels even the first night. It didn’t cover my first trip to Walmart for basic essentials,” said Seymour, who had lived in the building for years. “If this was a genuine accidental, catastrophic disaster, you’d think the owners or the property managers would have wanted to take care of the tenants instead of kicking us out on the street in the middle of the night.”

“Why didn’t they take care of the people that lived there?”

Seymour agrees with the decision of owners to demolish the building that’s currently ‘just sitting here as an eyesore’ but is bothered by the fact the structural issues were not addressed before a spur of the moment evacuation was necessary.

According to Seymour, she and her partner are out more than $5,000 as a result of their unexpected, permanent displacement and they’ve been getting the runaround in their search for compensation.

“The property managers, on December 13, told us they were no longer affiliated and not to contact them again. They blocked our emails as spam so we were not able to contact them after that and we have not heard anything from them since,” said Seymour. “We were given a blank email address for the owner that nobody’s ever responded to. That’s the only communication we’ve ever been able to have with the owners.”

Seymour says an attempt to receive compensation from the owner’s insurance provider was denied as the situation was consider an owner negligence issue.

Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell says the lack of action by the owners of Kensington Manor on the night of the evacuation was disappointing.

“As soon as the City was aware of the condition of the building, our Emergency Operation Centre went into action and they provided warming buses,” said Farrell. “This was in November. It was cold and people didn’t have places to go.”

“The city really stepped in when the owner didn’t which was unfortunate.”

Farrell says the condition of the apartment building was discovered almost by accident. “There were some problems with the exterior of the building. The inspector noticed it and was able to do a little bit more digging as a result of what he could see visually.”

“What it really demonstrated to us is that we need to be looking at structural integrity of buildings of a certain age and a certain size on a regular basis to ensure this doesn't happen in the future.”

As a result of the condition of Kensington Manor and the collapse of the roof at Fairview Arena, Farrell brought forward a notice of motion that buildings of a certain age and buildings of a certain size that house people have to go through regular structural assessment. The motion passed unanimously.

Brian Malkinson, Service Alberta Minister, says the residential tenancies act ensures that all leases are immediately broken and that damage deposits are returned when a building is deemed unsafe. He encourages Kensington Manor to contact his ministry or the tenancy disputes resolution board.

“(We’re) open to feedback on how perhaps the residential tenancy act could be improved and of course look for feedback from those who are affected by this situation.”

Malkinson says the evacuation of the building was a massive inconvenience for the residents and a traumatic situation but the decision was made to ensure the safety of those who called the building home.. “At the end of the day, it is the City of Calgary that declared the building structurally unsound and that, at the end of the day, is the City’s job to inspect those buildings.”

For Seymour, the unexpected expenses, the need to relocate on short notice and the lack of answers from everyone involved have been ‘extremely frustrating’.

“The lack of communication is maddening, the lack of compensation. I don’t understand how this is legally allowed to have happened.”

The City of Calgary has given the owners of Kensington Manor until December 30, 2018 to demolish the structure.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu