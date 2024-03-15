Terrorism peace bond hearing set for Calgary teen in TikTok video case
A Calgary teenager arrested over alleged terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites is to face a two-day peace bond hearing in late October.
The 16-year-old was the fourth Calgarian — and third teen — to be arrested after the RCMP began a national security investigation last June.
Police allege the teen was in a Snapchat group with a title that translates to "Islamic State Soldiers of Allah," whose members shared photos and videos related to Islamic State recruiting and suicide bombers, as well as footage of men being thrown off buildings to their deaths.
A terrorism peace bond would impose restrictions on the boy's freedoms and acknowledge there are reasonable grounds to believe he may commit a terrorism offence.
The peace bond hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30 and 31.
Zakarya Hussein, 20, pleaded guilty to facilitating terrorist activity and is scheduled to be sentenced in April after he admitted to posting videos, photos, messages and instructions on how to make explosive devices to various social media accounts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.
