The complainant in a human trafficking trial who was allegedly confined to the small, windowless room of a downtown apartment for five days and forced to have sex with multiple strangers, is expected to be under cross examination on Thursday, when the trial for Jessica Vinje continues.

Vinje, 30, faces six charges including; human trafficking, sexual assault, forcible confinement and assault.

The complainant can only be referred to as KM because her identity is protected under a publication ban.

On Wednesday, KM broke down in tears multiple times as she described her experience in December 2017, when she was three months pregnant.

On Dec 8, KM told court she arrived at an apartment building on 5 Avenue S.W. to meet a potential client and was led upstairs where she said a gun was pointed at her and she was punched in the face.

“This was an extremely traumatic event in my life,” said KM. “I was led into what I would describe as a walk-in closet and I stayed there for five days.”

KM said, Vinje forced her to perform sex acts on multiple men and that on one occasion she was offered up for $20 for, 'discount day'.

KM testified that on another occasion, she was forced to put on a mask and get into a vehicle, which drove to an unknown location.

She said she overheard a conversation that she was going to be sold for $500, but that transaction didn’t happen.

She said after that she heard Vinje and another man discuss shooting her.

“I told them I have a two-year-old daughter and asked if I could call her to say goodbye and Jessica said no. That’s the thing that causes me the most trauma out of this experience.” K

KM told Crown Prosecutor Donna Spaner she was given little to eat and had to beg to use the washroom. She was allowed a two-minute timed shower, once.

On December 13, KM noticed the apartment was unusually quiet and managed to escape while her captors were sleeping. She said she ran, barefoot, wearing a tank top and tights, across the street to a liquor store where the clerk called 911.

She said she desperately needed medical attention and had been beaten so badly she could barely see, her eyes swollen and painful.

Vinje was arrested later that month.

Vinje’s trial is being presided over by judge alone and is scheduled until the end of next week.

Two teens have previously pleaded guilty for their roles. A third suspect, a woman, who was underage at the time is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

More to come…