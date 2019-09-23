A Texas realtor says he’s already lured 114 companies out of Western Canada over the past decade with a host of tax breaks and incentives.

Robert Graham, owner of Arrowstar Realty, started with a 15,000 brochures in a targeted mailing that makes the case for relocating to Montgomery County, just north of Houston. Those brochures were sent to oilfield services companies.

Graham says 40 of those companies have relocated in the past year and a half.

"Our labour is cheaper," said Graham, in an interview with CTV. "The cost of living is cheaper. For what you can buy there, house-wise, for a million dollars, you can buy here (in Texas) for $300,000."

His company has plans to send out 50,000 more brochures to a broader audience in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Alberta.

Mark Scholz, president and CEO of the Canadian Association of Oil Drilling Companies says every one of his members has at least considered leaving the Canadian market, which he says is widely seen as hostile or unappreciative of the industry.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says his government is working to create a better business environment and restore confidence in what has been an unpredictable regulatory environment in recent years.

Asked if Alberta can compete against its southern neighbours, his answer was emphatic:

“It’s on Texas!”