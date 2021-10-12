The 3 best restaurant patios in Calgary, according to OpenTable

CALGARY -

Three Calgary restaurants are among those featured on a new list of the 100 best spots in Canada for outdoor dining.

Though summer is over, patio dining is likely to remain an option for Calgarians far into the fall because of COVID-19.

OpenTable spokesperson Matt Davis said restaurants are investing in outdoor heaters, fire tables and blankets to keep diners comfortable into an extended patio season.

“Diners are determined to enjoy every last moment of the season, and restaurants are going above and beyond to make it happen," Davis said.

The list, compiled by the online restaurant reservation site, was released on Tuesday, and draws upon user reviews from June 1, 2020, until May 31.

The three Calgaryrestaurants featured on the list are:

In addition, a number of Calgary-area eateries were also named, including:

Diners who are curious about the patio options and features at their favourite restaurant can now ask the eatery through OpenTable's through a new direct messaging feature.