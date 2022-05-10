The Black Crowes, Our Lady Peace to play Oxford STOMP

Oxford STOMP will return to Shaw Millennium Park after a two-year hiatus and this year's lineup will be twice as hard to ignore.

Southern rockers The Black Crowes headline the Friday, July 15 bill that also includes Our Lady Peace, Serena Ryder and Calgary's own Kyle McKearney.

"If you are a fan of The Black Crowes, this show has been a very long time coming and a really rare opportunity to see the band live," said Sarah Geddes, Oxford STOMP communications director. "Dust off your boots and act quickly as this is going to be one hot ticket and a sold-out event!"

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Oxford STOMP website and Ticketmaster.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of both the 2020 and 2021 concerts.