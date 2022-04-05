The bluster dies down Tuesday evening, and stays down
UPDATED: That wind certainly hasn't disappointed! You can track the earlier data below. Here's the new graph:
At its calmest, Calgary has maintained sustained winds of 28 km/h. Gusts are still slated to fall below 40 km/h closer to 8 p.m.
The only real news different from what's below is the addition of Sunday, and continuation of this cooling trend, which strikes through the weekend and plunks us well below seasonal — Calgary stays on the other side of normal until at least midway through the month, so although this pesky wind is carrying on, these temperatures represent a solid opportunity to get out and enjoy yourself.
With the wind warnings ongoing in our province (as of 6 am), here’s a peak at the data so far:
So, not a terribly large number of spots peaking over the 90 km/h warning criteria; all the same, gusts in a lot of places got awful close.
Wind speeds in Calgary today will continue at 50 km/h, with potential for gusts up to 70 km/h before we start to see a tapering process. This will be gradual through the day. I fully expect a few "when will this end?" tweets as we hit a twentieth straight hour with gusts over 40 km/h.
That’s only mild hyperbole; since yesterday at 6 p.m., we’ve had only two hours (3 a.m., 4 a.m.) where wind was below that 40 km/h marker. We’ll aim to see gusts drop below that value again by 8 o’clock tonight. The bluster rolls through the day, and keeps the cloud layer thick. It’s predominantly west wind, so our temperatures are still above seasonal.
Tomorrow and Thursday, your wind peaks at roughly 25 km/h. That felt like a good lead line for this paragraph! High pressure moves in, causing our upper air to sink, limiting cloud growth, and easily popping our temperatures to the double digits without much help from the wind.
Friday, the wind returns… and so, too, does a shot at a 20 C day. It’s been 170 days since Oct, 17, 2021, which was the last day we saw the 20 C marker.
The trend doesn’t stick.
Northern wind strikes out fast on the other side, bracing us for a cooling period with a shot at flurries. The classic Calgary spring continues.
Your five-day forecast:
Tuesday
- Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C
Wednesday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 9 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C
Thursday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 17 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 6 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 20 C
- Evening: some cloud, low 1 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy, chance of AM flurries
- Daytime high: 7 C
- Evening: flurry risk, low -4 C
Sunday
- Cloudy, scattered flurries
- Daytime high: 3 C
- Evening: flurries, low -5 C
Today’s pic is from Nyckie, who caught the wind and the sunrise together on Friday.
A viewer submitted photo from Nyckie showing the sunrise in Calgary on Friday, April 1, 2022. We love to see your pictures of weather, wildlife, and pets – submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.
