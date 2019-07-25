The Calgary Zoo has five new residents after an announcement Thursday that five Vancouver Island marmot pups were born in the Devonian Wildlife Conservation Centre.

That’s a pretty big deal, because as it turns out, the Vancouver Island marmot is one of the most endangered mammals in the world.

The Calgary Zoo is one of three facilities that breed them, in order to help increase the wild population.

Marmots born in captivity are eventually relocated to Vancouver Island, where they spend the winter at the Tony Barrett Mt Washington Marmot Recovery Centre, before being released into the wild the following spring.

Since the Calgary Zoo became involved in the Vancouver Island marmot reintroduction program in 1997, 131 marmot pups have been born and released into the wild.

While their numbers dipped to as low as 30 back in 2003, there are now around 200 Vancouver Island marmots in the wild.

The babies have no names yet, the zoo said, but once they receive their vet checks in the fall, a public naming contest will be held.

“As a conservation organization, it is very rewarding to be an important part of the returning Vancouver Island marmot population “ said Dr. Doug Whiteside, Senior Veterinarian for the Calgary Zoo and member of the Canadian Vancouver Island Marmot Recovery Team and the Captive Management Group.

“Vancouver Island Marmots are an umbrella species— its habitat in the alpine and sub-alpine meadows of Vancouver Island also is home to a variety of other species.

"By saving this species, we are also protecting a beautiful and rare Canadian ecosystem.”