LETHBRIDGE -- As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, Albertans are growing increasingly weary trying to get tested for the virus.

As of yesterday, 4,265 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, but despite the high number, it does not mean it is an easy task.

Complaints have emerged on social media, saying no clinical staff is picking up their repeated calls.

In a statement sent to CTV News, Alberta Health Services confirmed “Health Link 811 continues to experience very high volume due to individuals seeking advice on COVID19, resulting in long waits and some calls being disconnected when all our lines are in use.”

To correct the situation, they confirmed they are training more clinical staff to accommodate the population.

Despite the delays, AHS is urging Albertans to not immediately go to an emergency room should they believe they are infected by COVID-19. Instead, they should look for information online and keep calling 8-1-1.

Health Link 811 continues to experience very high volume due to individuals seeking advice on #COVID19. We are training additional clinical staff and they are continuing to come on board to provide dedicated additional COVID support. Thank you for your patience. — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) March 13, 2020

One frustrated Albertan, Rob Kaiser, said in an email to CTV News that "I've tried (calling Health Link) at least 50 times, even in the middle of the night.

"You most often get a recording that basically says, 'all of our lines are busy, please try again'."

In a phone interview, Kaiser told CTV News he returned from Las Vegas Tuesday with a cold, and now his daughter is unable to go to work until he gets tested for COVID-19 - but he can't get tested until he reaches Health Link.

"I told my doctor the situation," he said, "and he said, 'Call Health Link!'"

"I know it's a difficult situation for everyone," he said, "but they just have to get in front of the messaging. The call centre is in large part inaccessible."

That's only one of numerous calls from people who say they have been unable to get through to Health Link, including several who said they were forced to call 911 because no one at Health Link was available to pick up the phone.

CTV also received a memo from Alberta Health Services requesting staff assistance in a number of areas, including Health Link.

It said, in part, "Call volumes have been extraordinarily high and additional staff with either a clinical or non-clinical background are needed to support our call centres. We are looking for staff with:

- Clinical backgrounds to assist with the COVID-19 calls - scripts will be provided and it will be manual paper charting."

AHS is also offering in-home testing for anyone who can’t go to the hospital after being triaged by Health Link. A public nurse will come to the patient’s home and do the testing for them.