

CTV News Calgary





Management at The Camera Store in the Beltline are asking for tips from the public as police continue to investigate the theft of a camera and lens, and the attack on store staff during the suspect’s getaway.

A middle-aged man entered the store on Thursday, May 16 and, according to The Camera Store officials, immediately drew the attention of employees as ‘there was something off about him’.

The man grabbed a Sony A7R III camera and a Sony 16-35 mm F2.8 G Master lens and attempted to run out of the store. An employee was shoved by the suspect while attempting to stop the theft.

According to management, two employees were pursuing the thief on foot outside the store when the man stopped and discharged a canister of bear spray at the workers. The suspect is said to have hopped into a black pickup truck and fled the area.

The store’s internal surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the moments before he left the store.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video, or has information regarding the current whereabouts of the Sony A7R III camera and lens, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or The Camera Store at 403-234-9935.