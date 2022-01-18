The City of Lethbridge looking for feedback on public space naming

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

The City of Lethbridge is asking residents for feedback on the ways Indigenous people are represented through its evolving placemaking strategy.

The strategy has been in place since May of 2021 in response to the Truth and Reconciliation, and to represent the Blackfoot community and other Indigenous through their culture, language, art, and heritage interpretation.

Council have been working together with the Indigenous community’s representation looking for ways to bring Indigenous culture to life within Lethbridge.

“We’ve been working directly with the Blackfoot confederacy nations through elders and consulted youth to understand their perspective on existing name places throughout their community,"said Perry Stein the Indigenous relations advisor in a news conference earlier Tuesday. "And also working to do broader public engagement to understand the perspective of residents and visitors to Lethbridge on how they understand the impact in the level of inclusion in existing names and places throughout the city.”

The survey together with Indigenous partners feedback will be put together with a list of recommendations and will be presented at the city council in either April or May.

It will also help the city council in decision making when naming public spaces.

The survey is open to the public and will be closed Feb.28.