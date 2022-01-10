The cold is gone, the warmth has arrived in Calgary!

Late last night, with a slight push of wind, temperature bases around southern Alberta went for a ride.

In Calgary, that meant a massive swing from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well!

If you were thinking to yourself, “that has to be some kind of record” … pretty much!

Yesterday between 7pm➜9pm, the temp jumped from -14.8°C➜2.8°C which was #Calgary's largest 2-hour jump in almost 40 years (1983-01-11) #ABWx #YycWx — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) January 10, 2022

A big thanks to Mike Peterson for providing Lethbridge data for us, as well:

This was the product of our high-pressure ridge arriving. The next several days will be marked by substantial warmth. A period of west wind coupled with this ridge will make tomorrow our warmest day; that's our chinook! Gusts of up to 50 km/h should be expected, and those who deal with pressure sensitivities will be affected.

Wednesday rides the wave and has an early-afternoon spike in the high single digits. This leads straight into a drop; Thursday is a touch cooler. That evening, a shortened impulse will kick into our temperatures, slightly, offering a short-lived burst of snow that quickly moves out and has a chance to be preceded by showers; cold air will flow in its wake, but our standing definition of "cold" for this week stalls well short of anything last week offered. Driving conditions will likely be at their worst Friday, though the thaw-freeze cycle will be present straight through the week.

Beyond, our temperature trend doesn't move the needle to either extreme as we head toward the 20th. Seasonal or near-seasonal weather is just ahead, which will make for a spree of enjoyable winter days.

Your five-day forecast:

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -2 C

Tuesday

Building cloud, pm west wind 40-50 km/h

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 1 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high 1 C

Evening: flurries tapering, mainly cloudy, low -7

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2

As a poetic end to our cold snap, we were greeted by one of the most spectacular sunsets in recent memory. Glen Bell sent along his view:

And Kevin did too, in Cranston along the Bow:

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We’re also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather