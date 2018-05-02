Police have determined the man found dead in the wall of a women’s washroom at The CORE Shopping Centre on Monday had entered the washroom on his own three days prior.

The identity of the deceased has not been released but police confirm the victim was a man in his 20s.

On the morning of Monday, April 30, emergency crews were called to the fourth floor women's washroom of the shopping centre in the 300 block of 8 Avenue Southwest after a maintenance worker discovered the body after removing a panel behind a toilet.

Investigators have determined the man had entered the women's washroom in the evening hours of Friday, April 27 and he was alone at the time.

Police believe the man climbed on top of a roughly two metre tall wall, that is not connected to the ceiling, and removed a vent cover. The man is believed to have climbed inside the wall through the vent opening before becoming stuck and dying. Invesigators have not determined the man's motivation for crawling into the wall.

