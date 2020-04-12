CALGARY -- Two Calgary sisters did their best to bring Easter to their neighbours on Sunday.

Laila Elrafihe and Hiafa Assaf spent their mornings hopping around neighbourhoods in the city’s south, delivering chocolate and eggs to children stuck inside.

It was a different type of Easter celebration, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I’m usually the Easter bunny for our community Easter egg hunt, and so because we can’t have one this year, I thought why not put the costume on and go around?" Elrafihe told CTV News Calgary.

She was joined by Assaf, who donned an Elmo costume.

Though not necessarily associated with the holiday, Assaf said the costume is a big hit with kids and figured it would be a welcome addition.

The duo went to homes in New Brighton, Evergreen and McKenzie, knocking on doors, leaving candy and standing back in driveways to respect physical distancing.

"It’s a great feeling to help the community and families who are affected by all this,” Assaf said. “It just makes you feel good."