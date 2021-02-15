CALGARY -- Breathe a deep sigh of relief. We made it!

Today is the last "recovery day" in colder climes before we take the rise into "cool" weather. Our circulation of upper air is really hammering home the word "benign", with a weak low dropping in flurries tomorrow afternoon, potentially lingering into Wednesday.

With no major events expected, we will actually get a chance to see our temperatures rise over the next couple of days. Seasonal temperatures, therefore, should start their return by the weekend.

There are many extreme cold warnings still in effect across the Prairies, including several in Alberta, but Environment Canada is looking to clear most of those away by the day's end. I dare-say I'll be leaving the word 'cold' out of my forecasts for the next little while.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy, scattered flurries

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: partly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -20 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -13 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -7 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -14 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low -12 C

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 (yes, ONE) C

Evening: mainly clear, low -6 C

I have a fair baker's dozen photographs of the SUN HALO we saw this weekend! Thanks to Warren and Jennifer, and Brianna (her father is very proud of this picture!) for sending these in!

They occur when a high content of ice crystals in our upper atmosphere

