'The Enmax Centre is revved up': Crews putting on the finishing touches ahead of Tim Hortons Brier

The Enmax Centre underwent an extensive renovation back in 2009, and over the past few days, it’s seen a major transformation from a hockey arena to a curling rink as Lethbridge gets set to host the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier.

By looking at the newly-installed ice surface at the Enmax Centre, you wouldn't know this is typically the home of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, but from March 4 to 13, curling will be what draws in the big crowds.

“The Enmax Centre is revved up, we have a number of staff in prepping the building and making sure were sterilized and clean,” said Enmax Centre general manager Kim Gallucci.

“We have a number of volunteers running around making sure they got all their pieces ready to go, and of course we're prepping the ice and working with Curling Canada to make sure that this event is the jewel that it is for Canada.”

Crews have been hard at work preparing for the national attention this arena and city are in line for, hosting the country's most watched curling event.

“You know, it takes five full days to prepare for the tournament,” explained Gallucci.

“They rolled in Sunday at midnight and they start from that point on until the first rock is throw on Friday.”

Curling Canada ice crews have been working around the clock to ensure everything is in order ahead of Friday’s first draw. The curling sheet at the Enmax Centre is directly on top of the ice that is used for hockey.

“They had to take all the glass out, and kind of get ready for us, and this way we go right over top of hockey ice, they have two days to turn back around back to hockey,” described Curling Canada head ice technician, Greg Ewasko.

“We only have half an inch of ice over top of the hockey, so were about two inches thick, and the boys will be able to get this back into hockey shape quickly.”

Transforming the event level from a hockey ice surface to a curling ice sheet took approximately 36 hours, but the work continues throughout the tournament to ensure no issues arise.

“Before every game, we're out there with our little Zamboni, scraping and pebbling the ice, making sure that it’s perfectly flat,” said Ewasko.

“We’re re-pebbling, taking our other little scraper out there, clipping just the top of the pebble off to make the rocks curl nicely, and for speed.”

The ice enthusiast also mentioned that weather can play a factor when it comes to the ice conditions.

“I was checking the weather before I came here, and it was kind of looking like at one point we were going to be above zero temperatures, which brings in a little humidity, but Lethbridge’s past history is drier than a bone, so I think we’re going to be okay here throughout the tournament,” Ewasko explained.

Curlers have already began to trickle into Lethbridge, with the first draw getting underway on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.