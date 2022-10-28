The Famous Five come to life onstage: What's on in Calgary Oct. 28-30

High and Splendid Braveries at Motel. If you ever passed by the Famous Five sculpture in Olympic Plaza that celebrates the achievements of a quintet of remarkable women, Calgary playwright Caroline Russell-King has a story to share with you.

It's a stellar drama called High and Splendid Braveries, which tells the story of the Famous Five through the lens of the life of Emily Murphy.

Murphy (played by Tara Marlena Laberge) was a remarkable woman who became Alberta's first female magistrate back in 1916.

The courts in 1916 are clogged with opium addicts, many of whom are abused and impoverished women, and Murphy sets out on a journey to explore if there's something that can be done.

The cast of High and Splendid Braveries consists of five women – Laberge, Allison Smith, Martina Laird-Westib, Shannon Leahy and Ginette Simonot, who plays an opium addict, Murphy's young daughter and Princess Poppy, who is a kind of human manifestation of smoking opium.

While Laberge delivers a memorable performance as Murphy, the other four castmembers play 30 different characters, including a lot of men, among them the Canadian prime minister.

Director Elizabeth Stepkowski-Tarhan has her work cut out for her trying to find organic ways for to navigate five actors on the tiny stage inside Motel, but the performances and imaginative design and period soundscape all compliment Russell-King's writing nicely.

High and Splendid Braveries closes Sunday afternoon and tickets will be tough to come by – there was close to a full house at Tuesday night's performance – but it's worth a look.

Honens International Piano Competition. It's one of the world's pre-eminent international piano competitions and Friday night, the 2022 Honens Laureate will be named. The winner receives $100,000, along with a career builder package of benefits. On top of all that, one of the three finalists is a Ukrainian pianist, 21-year-old Illia Ovcharenko. The other finalists include American Rachel Breen and American Sasha Kasman Laude. It starts at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Singer Hall, and will also be livestreamed around the world. Go to honens.com.

2022 Honens finalists Rachel Breen, Sasha Kasman Laude and Illia Ovcharenko

Hookman:. It's a perfect weekend for a theatrical 'slasher comedy': In Hookman, first year university life gets even harder for Lexi when she’s feeling homesick, her roommate is super weird, and a hook-handed serial killer is slashing girls’ throats.Through Saturday at U of C's Reeve Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Friday (with livestream), and 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. shows Saturday. Tickets are $22 and $17: https://arts.ucalgary.ca/ creative-performing-arts/news- and-events/school-events/scpa- 2022-23-season/hookman Advisory: Explicit language, sex/sexuality, alcohol, misogyny, mentions of rape, discussions of body image and appearance, the use of fake blood, violence, depiction of a car crash, flickering lights and other graphic content.