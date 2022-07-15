The final weekend of Stampede could see storms

AFTERNOON UPDATE: The only real shake-up from this morning's edition of the copy is the change in Monday's rainfall time - it's backed up a few hours, putting it smack-dab in the middle of the morning commute.

Tomorrow's storms still have legs, though the majority of severe weather remains slated for north of Calgary; Sunday will be an interesting one, as the upper jet levels off and produces isolated (potentially severe) storms throughout the day along the foothills. Calgary may see that manifest closer to the supper hour.

MORNING EDITION: It's another day beneath the dome for southern Alberta. Temperatures will swing from the high 20s to the low 30s across our range, with Calgary falling in right down the middle.

The heat warning, therefore, will continue today, with a strong possibility of carrying into tomorrow, as well.

For our Saturday afternoon, the chance remains of thundershowers. We're still keeping a watch on our capping layer, which offered enough stability earlier this week to keep storms at bay. When storms do have the opportunity to develop in this sort of environment, they often do so with rapid development. If you're planning on heading to the Stampede grounds, bear that in mind; a hasty push indoors might be in order.

Sunday, we look at a layer of cloud for much of the day, still, but the precipitation potential there has dropped off significantly. It will remain cool, and we'll still have showers in the outlook for Monday, as well.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Evening: clear, low 15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny, p.m. showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: risk of showers, low 13 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storm risk

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: chance of showers, low 14 C

Monday

Rain

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Tuesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Yesterday's atmosphere provided a layer of warmth that pushed out some popcorn, or cirrocumulus, cloud! Nifty! Thanks for snapping the pic, Lisa!

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.



