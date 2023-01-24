'The Flying Sailor' earns a third Oscar nomination for Calgary-based animation duo

The Flying Sailor, created by two Calgary filmmakers, made the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Awards. The Flying Sailor, created by two Calgary filmmakers, made the shortlist for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina