CALGARY -- For the first time in what seems like forever, there’s almost too much to do this weekend. With Stampede wrapping up, it can seem like there’s a million things happening in Calgary. Here’s a few of our favourite things going on.

STAMPEDE

Stampede ends Sunday at midnight, but before that, there are lots of concerts and shows and questionable snacks to check out.

For the kids and young at heart, there are rides and games spread out all along the midway. Children under seven get in free, too.

The Dog Bowl is always a visitor favourite with three shows each day for people to enjoy at 1:30p.m., 4:30p.m. and 7:30p.m.

Families can check out the Agriculture Showcase, which give guests a hands-on experience with Stampede animals and heritage. Country Critters, Cattle Trail, Draft Horse Town, the list of fun western events goes on and on, all sure to entertain.

There are loads of concerts happening down at the grounds. Catch High Valley performing this weekend at the Grandstand as part of the evening show featuring events like Bronc After Dark.

Of course, the Grandstand cannot be mentioned without mentioning the Stampede Rodeo, which begins daily at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for the rodeo can be purchased here.

Nashville North has a full slate of artists set for this weekend. Starting with Jade Eagleson on Friday, Washboard Union Saturday, and Gord Bamford on Sunday. Information on entry to Nashville North can be found here.

LIVE MUSIC

While the Stampede grounds will be the main attraction, there are tents outside the park that are worth checking out, too.

Wildhorse Saloon will be bumping this weekend from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. with live music, barbeque, Double Zero pizza, a massive dance floor, and their own midway, just to name a few things going on.

The Badlands Music Festival is packed with big names set to perform this weekend. Friday night is Country 105’s Blind Date – featuring a mystery headliner.

EDM artist Rezz, The Librarian, and Carissa Gem will be performing Saturday night. Sunday will feature performances from Deadmau5 and Simon Doty.

Knoxville’s Tavern will also be open Friday and Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets for the Badlands Music Festival can be purchased here.

OUTSIDE STAMPEDE

Maybe you’ve already been down, or Stampede isn’t your thing, but you still want to get out of the house. Here’s some fun, non-Stampede related things to do in town.

The Drive-In at Telus Spark has shows playing that will entertain the whole family. Friday at 7 p.m. will feature a RISE UP performance from Calgary’s poet laureate, Natalie Meisner, as well as others.

Saturday will see screening of Raya and the Last Dragon and Spiderman: Far From Home. On Sunday catch Shrek 2 at 6 p.m., then Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens at 9 p.m. All Info on Drive-In shows can be found here.

Calaway Park is always a great option on a nice day. It's open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until August 31. Enjoy kid-friendly rides and shows, like magic acts, and the one-man circus, as well as plenty of other things to occupy your time with. All other information on Calaway can be found here.