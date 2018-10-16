There are just hours to go before marijuana become legal in Canada and some organizations are clarifying the rules about how much or how little will change on Wednesday.

Tuesday students and travellers were being reminded that most of the old rules still apply.

Anyone flying out of the international terminal at the Calgary International Airport will need to leave their marijuana at home; no matter their destination.

"Transport Canada has put up signage informing passengers you cannot leave Canada it’s only legal within Canada. The laws are still the same that part has certainly not changed,” says Alan Lawn the Director of Terminal Operations at the Calgary International Airport.

However, on domestic flights, 30 grams of marijuana can be checked or put in your carry-on but it has to stay there until you land and if you are planning to bring cannabis on a flight it’s a good idea to double check the requirements and plan ahead.

The rules for airport employees are basically the same as before meaning they are expected to sober when they show up at work.

"It’s a mirror of our drug and alcohol policy already in place,” says Lawn.

It’s still a no-no in high school for staff, students and volunteers.

“The expectations that we’ve had for many,many years are the same today as they will be on the 17th and those expectations are that students arrive and remain fit and ready to learn and that employees arrive and remain fit and ready to perform their work,” says David Stevenson the Chief Superintendent of Schools at the Calgary Board of Education.

Stevenson says the school district believes its regulations align with the new legislation but recognizes it will have continually review and monitor as it unfolds.

If there is a rare circumstance where a student has a prescription for medical marijuana, the school will work with the student, a doctor’s note and of course parents.

(With files from Bill Macfarlane)