'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animals

Chris Malmberg, owner of Momms Premium Pet Foods, talks to supplier Thomas Gronberg about a weekend fundraiser for the Veterans Association Food Bank. Chris Malmberg, owner of Momms Premium Pet Foods, talks to supplier Thomas Gronberg about a weekend fundraiser for the Veterans Association Food Bank.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina