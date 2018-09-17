Several agencies will come together on Tuesday for an event designed to help homeless, downtrodden or at-risk people take a major step towards self-sufficiency or reaffirming their worth.

“If i lost my ID, it would be relatively easy to replace,” explained Dianne Alkenbrack, a wellness advocate with The Mustard Seed. “For those that don’t have a fixed address or have lost everything, it’s not always an easy journey for them.”

The second annual ‘Identifying Hope - I.D. Fair’ will bring together representatives from Calgary Legal Guidance, Alberta Health Service, Aboriginal Affairs and the City of Calgary to allow those in need the opportunity to one-stop shop to secure their identification and benefit or status cards.

Randy Prosser, a client of The Mustard Seed for more than 18 months, knows all too well how difficult life can be without proper identification.

“You can’t go around with just nothing in your walllet. That’s for darn sure,” explained Prosser. “You definitely need i.d.”

“A lot of people, especially since they’ve been homeless, are a little bit afraid to get into the mix of dealing with organizations. When you are homeless you do lose a lot of your self-respect, confidence.”

Prosser says the agency helped him throughout the process of obtaining a birth certificate, a health card and government issued photo identification. “You’re not intimidated. If anything, they put you at ease and then you can move forward in a progressive fashion.”

In addition to the identification assistance at Thursday’s fair, staff from Hedkandi Salon will be on hand to provide complimentary haircuts to clients before they are photographed.

Beth Tronnes, an assistance manager at New Urban Registry, has seen firsthand the impact identification can have on someone’s outlook on life. “There are clients that I have seen over and over again and I have seen their lives greatly improve after they’ve gotten their photo ID. They get their job, they get their house, they get everything figured out and they can start their life again.”

The cost of obtaining identification can prove detrimental to some and a fundraising campaign has been created to help cover the fee.

“We realize that the budgets for the agencies themselves regarding i.d. are not substantial or they’re completely non-existent,” explained Tronnes. “Through the registry, I have started a GoFundMe specifically for the identification, and hopefully birth certificates, so people from this fair don’t have to worry about it.”

The lack of a permanent address is no longer an obstacle for applicants. “Service Alberta has made an agreement with some of the agencies around Calgary to be able to actually use their address for the i.d. cards and driver’s licences as well.”

