The only way to afford Super Bowl tickets? Win this contest

Calgary NFL football fans are being offered a chance to score a pair of Super Bowl tickets at less than face value.

In fact, they're free.

Starting Saturday at CF Chinook Centre, a pair of larger-than-life tickets to Super Bowl LVII will be on display – and on offer for one lucky entrant.

Anyone interested in throwing their name into the ring can visit the mall, snap a photo on your phone, scan the code, and enter for a chance to win.

The contest includes airfare for two, a hotel near the stadium and a $500 gift card.

The tickets will be on display in Calgary until Jan. 4, before relocating to the West Edmonton Mall.

The Super Bowl takes place Feb. 12 in Glendale, Az. Rihanna is performing at halftime.