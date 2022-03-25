'The protest injunction remains in effect': Calgary police preparing for weekend protests

Calgary Police Service officials are expecting more protests this weekend in what has become a regular occurrence in the city's downtown core and Beltline.

An Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice granted the City of Calgary a temporary court injunction on March 18 following a tense standoff on March 12 between those who oppose COVID-19 mandates and restrictions and Beltline residents who formed a line.

Those residents blocked a stretch of 17th Avenue S.W. in an attempt to send the message that they're fed up with the weekly disturbances.

On March 19, a large crowd of 'freedom' protesters as well as counter-protesters, gathered at Central Memorial Park.

There was also a rally in front of city hall and a significant march of about 2,000 people down Stephen Avenue.

Police made six arrests during those demonstrations, including four for breaching the court injunction. One individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant, and a semi-truck driver was arrested for incessant honking. Officers also handed out multiple parking tickets and fines for excessive noise.

The injunction remains in effect, and police are now advising people who plan to protest to familiarize themselves with the order.

The injunction prohibits blocking roads or sidewalks, unpermitted vendors, and excessive noise, including honking horns.

The City of Calgary also encourages people to reconsider taking part in weekend protests.